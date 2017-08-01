Havant charity buffet set to support refugees of conflict in Uganda

Have your say

A CHARITY ambassador will stage a buffet lunch to raise money for refugee communities overseas.

Sue Tinney, a representative for World Vision UK, has organised the event to fund raise for the organisation’s Share A Meal Appeal.

The aim of the drive – which will be officially launched on Sunday, September 17 – is to raise £1m to bolster a refugee support project in Uganda.

The funds will aid those who have been forced to flee their homes and cross the Ugandan border amid conflict in South Sudan.

Speaking about the cause, World Vision ambassador and Havant resident, Sue Tinney, said: ‘This is extremely important because of the underlying problems that could be caused if this issue is not addressed – as we have seen in other conflict areas.

‘World Vision is very reactive to situations such as these and it is eager to get in there and help before the problem gets worse.’

A spokesperson from World Vision UK, said: ‘Almost a million South Sudanese refugees already live in Uganda with thousands arriving each day

‘Uganda, despite its limited resources, has welcomed the refugees. However it is struggling under the sheer numbers and needs support to ensure the refugees have sufficient shelter, food and water.

‘The Share a Meal Appeal will make sure these refugees are not forgotten.’

The buffet will take place from midday-2pm at Denvilles House, Havant, on September 22.

Chef Sam, who works at Denvilles House, will donate the food for the event.

To learn more about World Vision visit worldvision.org.uk.