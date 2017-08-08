Havant dance group perform at Disneyland Paris

Have your say

DANCERS were given the chance to perform onstage at Disneyland Paris.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts, in Havant, travelled to the theme park to perform as part of the pre-parade.

The group danced and sang past Sleeping Beauty’s castle, down Main Street and along to the railroad.

They then went on one of the main Disney stages and performed in front of thousands of people.

Juli Richards, principal of Stagecoach Performing Arts Havant, said: ‘The students worked hard towards this performance and I was so proud to see them all on stage.

‘For many of the students it was their first time performing in front of a big audience and they were very excited.

‘I am so impressed by their commitment and have seen their confidence grow with every rehearsal.

‘Being on stage at Disneyland is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we certainly made life-long memories at Disneyland this summer.’

The students had been rehearsing for months, following their success in auditions at the beginning of this year.