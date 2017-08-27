Havant firefighters put out abandoned car blaze at High Lawn Way

FIREMEN put out an abandoned car fire.
Fire crews from Havant were called to High Lawn Way last night where a car was on fire.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 9.30pm, where the car – believed to be abandoned – was found ablaze.
While the fire was put out swiftly, a spokesperson for Havant Fire Station said the car was left completely burnt out and unuseable.
It is believed the blaze may have been started deliberately, after firefighters found a petrol can about 100 yards away from the vehicle.
