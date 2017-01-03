Havant school pays tribute to former student killed in Syria

A Havant school has paid tribute to a former student thought to have been killed in Syria.

Ryan Lock, from Chichester, was said to have died during an offensive against Islamic State forces to retake the northern city of Raqqa.

Julia Vincent, headmistress at Warblington School where Mr Lock attended, paid tribute to the chef in a statement.

She said: ‘We are very sorry and saddened to hear the news about Ryan Lock.

‘He was a well-liked pupil during his time at Warblington School.

‘Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time.’

Mr Lock, 20, was a pupil at Warblington School for four years after joining in October 2008 from Portsmouth.

He was said to have no military experience and was reported dead by Kurdish activists, according to the BBC.

In the report it states Mr Lock travelled to join Kurdish forces known as the YPG against so-called Islamic State in August and was killed on December 21 in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa.