Havant singing group get tips from Same Difference star Sarah

THEY spend their time singing as a barbershop choir but their last meeting had them trying some new techniques.

The Havant Pitchpipers welcomed Same Difference star Sarah Smith to their rehearsal earlier this week and enjoyed a lesson from the former X Factor contestant.

Sarah Smith from SD Studios spent the evening with the Havant Pitchpipers in Cosham Picture: Sarah Standing (170836-4199)

Sarah, who owns SD Studios in Sultan Road in Portsmouth, taught the group how to sing different types of songs with a backing track.

She was invited along by member Louise Berry whose daughter attends Sarah’s performing arts studio.

Louise said: ‘I thought it would be a good idea to see what it would sound like mixing the X Factor style with barbershop.

‘Normally we don’t sing to a backing track so I think for some members it was a surprise having one.

‘But it has been really lovely to learn from Sarah but also show her what we can do.

‘She spent time teaching us different techniques and moves and it has been really enjoyable.’

Sarah, who with her brother Sean finished third on The X Factor in 2007, said she was happy to get involved with the group when they asked. And she was impressed with their singing.

‘They were really good when they performed for me and I wasn’t sure what to expect where they do harmony singing,’ she said.

‘For me, it was unheard of them not using tracks so coming in and hearing them has been really good.

‘But they were keen to give something new a go so I taught them a song I do with the children at my studio.

‘They picked it up super quick and it has been brilliant.’

The Havant Pitchpipers meet every Tuesday at St Philip’s Church, on Hawthorn Crescent, in Cosham.

They meet at 7.30pm until 10pm to practise and the group perform at events in the area such as the Waterlooville Music Festival.

They are after new members of any age and with any singing ability.

For more information visit pitchpipers.co.uk.