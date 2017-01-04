Havant teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in A3(M) bridge fall

A TEENAGER from Havant has suffered life-threatening injuries after plunging from a bridge.

The 19-year-old male fell about 30ft from the bridge close to junction 4 of the A3(M) near Waterlooville in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters from Havant and Cosham, rushed to the scene just before 1am.

The man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary told The News: ‘We were called at 00:53 today to reports of a man who had fallen from a bridge over the A3(M).

‘The 19-year-old from Havant suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains.’

More updates to come.