Have a cup for charity

TWO groups are putting on a coffee morning.

Titchfield Festival Theatre and Fareham Men’s Shed are hosting the morning in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kevin Fraser, theatre artistic director, said: ‘We really are delighted to be involved in helping to organise the coffee morning.

‘We are proud of our association with Fareham Men’s Shed and we see this as a great opportunity for members of our community to come together, have a chat, a cup of coffee and help us generate some money for charity.’

It will be held at the theatre in St Margaret’s Lane, Titchfield on Friday, September 29 between 10am and 12.30pm.

For more information see farehammensshed.org.uk/activities.php