A BURRITO bar is hosting a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Research.

Bap and Burrito Bar in Stoke Road, Gosport, is hosting the morning on Friday, September 29, with drinks and cakes on offer for visitors.

The event is part of Macmillan Cancer Support’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ – a nationwide event that raised £29.5m last year.

The minimum donation for guests at the coffee morning is £1.