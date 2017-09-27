Hayling Island gets £3.3m for flooding work

A £3.3m cash boost will pay for major flooding works on Hayling Island.

It comes after the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership won £3.3m in funding.

A dredger works at Hayling Island. Picture: The East Solent Coastal Partnership

The cash will be spent on reducing the risk of flooding and coastal erosion to properties on the south of the island, from the Ferry Boat Inn to Black Point Spit.

In total, the campaign – which is due to start in the first week of October for four weeks – will help 1,555 homes, 170 commercial properties and infrastructure at Eastoke over the next five years.

Conservative councillor Michael Wilson, deputy leader of Havant Borough Council and cabinet lead for environment and neighbourhood services, said: ‘We are delighted that the ESCP has been granted this permission and will be able to continue its great work.

‘This funding is extremely important to continue reducing flood and coastal erosion risk, but also to further research into the effectiveness of the work completed.’

With funding allocated until 2022, the scheme will see recycling activities continue – with offshore sediment being brought ashore via ship and road to maintain and replenish the design profile and defence in place at Eastoke.

Much of this material will come from Gunner Point, which is owned by the Hayling Island Golf Club, in a council bid to repurpose beach material that has travelled in a westerly direction through longshore drift.

Tracked ‘tracer’ pebbles will be put in place to monitor the movement of sediment along the beach, with the aim of better understanding coastal processes.

A portion of the funding will also go towards carrying out studies, measuring the efficiency of maintenance activities along the Eastoke frontage to ensure sustainable flood protection in the future.

Local residents directly affected by the works will be informed and local information boards will provide further details.

Clare Satchwell, a Conservative councillor for Hayling East – which includes Eastoke – said: ‘This is great news for residents and it’s great to see that we are securing investment into Hayling Island.’

The ESCP – a partnership between Havant, Gosport and Fareham borough councils and Portsmouth City Council – said work carried out as part of the scheme will not disturb nesting birds or supporting vegetated shingle.

The investment comes after Hayling Island was struck by flooding in 2014.