‘He could light up a room with his smile’: Heartbreaking tribute paid to motorcyclist killed in Bishop’s Waltham

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who died in a motorcycle collision on Saturday evening.

Jack Prebble, 18, died following a single vehicle collision on the B3035 in Bishop’s Waltham at about 8.45pm.

The Durley resident was riding a motorbike towards Botley at the time.

A family statement said: ‘Jack really was such a kind, caring, cheeky young lad with so much ahead of him, thriving in doing what he loved.

‘He joined the Army last June and was going from strength to strength and enjoying every moment.

‘We are so proud of Jack for what he has achieved in his life, he could light up a room with his smile.

‘We cannot find words to describe how we feel as a family, we are just completely heartbroken.

‘Jack we love you, we are proud of you and every day we will miss you.’

Police investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170340998, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.