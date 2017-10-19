A&E at Queen Alexandra Hospital: Facts and Figures

Data from NHS Digital has shown the details behind more than 145,000 visits to Queen Alexandra Hospital’s emergency department.

Health reporter Ellie Pilmoor looks at the statistics revealing the busiest time for the department and the demographics of patients.

More than 140,000 people attended A&E in a year, new figures have revealed.

The data from NHS Digital showed Queen Alexandra Hospital’s emergency department had 146,840 patients through its doors between April 2016 and March 2017.

Released earlier this week, the figures also show the busiest time of day and day of the week to attend and the ages of those turning up.

They also show one-third of visitors arrived to the Cosham site in an ambulance or air ambulance and most people were out of the department within two hours.

They revealed where the patients are going after A&E with around a third needing no follow-up appointment at all.

As previously reported in The News, QA Hospital has faced a number of problems with its emergency department and continuously missed the government set target of seeing, treating or discharging 95 per cent of patients within four hours.

The average for the 2016/17 year was 71 per cent which is also below the target set by Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the site. They had set a target of 85 per cent.

There have also been a number of occasions when the hospital has been on black alert – a state defined as when pressure in the local health and social care system continues to escalate leaving organisations unable to deliver comprehensive care.

In 2016, QA spent 134 days on black alert, up from 87 in the previous year.

But a number of schemes have been introduced to try and improve the department.

This includes the launch of Pitstop which creates extra care spaces allowing patients to be seen within one hour by a senior doctor or nurse.

Another scheme is bringing in more staff for escalation of capacity, which allows them to use spaces within the hospital they would not normally.