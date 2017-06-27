Abseil down Spinnaker Tower for Ickle Pickles

BRAVE volunteers are being asked to take fundraising to new heights with a 100m abseil.

The Portsmouth branch of national charity Ickle Pickles is looking for people to abseil down the Spinnaker Tower this summer.

The charity provides specialist equipment to neo-natal wards in the area including at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, to help some of the smallest and sickest babies.

So far, thanks to generous donations, the charity has given £375,000 worth of equipment to the Portsmouth, Southampton, Chichester and Winchester areas.

Two abseils are taking place this year for Ickle Pickles, one on August 5 and the other on September 10.

Around 90,000 Ickle Pickles babies are born every year and one in nine need extra care after birth. It costs the NHS around £2,000 per day, per baby.

To book a space on either date, email Lorraine Blackburn from the charity at lorraine@icklepickles.org. Visit icklepickles.org.