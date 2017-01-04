Advice from GPs in Portsmouth area as cold weather to continue

WITH the cold weather set to continue, GPs are warning people to keep an eye on the elderly and young children.

The Met Office forecast shows even colder weather is due to set in today and tomorrow and will carry on until the weekend.

Dr Paul Howden, the deputy chairman of Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group, said: ‘The cold weather looks likely to continue, especially at night.

‘It’s particularly important that over the coming days we all keep a close eye on those most at risk – older people, young children and people with long-term health issues.’

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, who chairs Portsmouth CCG, added: ‘Keeping homes heated to at least 18C, wearing lots of thin layers instead of a few thick ones and keeping as active as possible can really help you avoid the health problems from the cold.’