Air ambulance and hospital to fund training for specialist doctors

THE air ambulance has teamed up with a hospital to fund the first four years of training for specialist doctors.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is working with University Hospital Southampton Foundation Trust to pay for a pre-hospital emergency medicine training programme for doctors in the area.

It is designed to provide a steady and resilient supply of specialist doctors to fly as part of the air ambulance crew.

Chief executive of the air ambulance charity Alex Lochrane said: ‘Working alongside our paramedics, the doctors are able to carry out procedures ranging from open heart surgery to amputation.

‘They provide a further depth of knowledge and the ability to carry out additional medical procedures before the patient reaches hospital.’