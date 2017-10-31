AIR POLLUTION: How Portsmouth compares to other areas in the south

Portsmouth's air pollution levels exceed danger levels, a new report warns.

Here's our video look at how the city compares to other areas in the south on the World Health Organisation safety levels.

Out of 51 UK cities and towns listed in an air quality database, 44 - including Portsmouth - fail the WHO's test for fine sooty particles smaller than 2.5 microns across that have been linked to heart disease and premature death.

Exposure to the particles, known as PM2.5s, should not exceed 10 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the health organisation.