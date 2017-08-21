Air pollution is inspiration for poster contest

schoolchildren have been invited to get creative in a bid to raise awareness of air pollution.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth, in association with the county council and the Fareham and Gosport Environmental Health Partnership, is asking pupils to design posters as part of its Clean Air campaign.

The winning posters will be displayed along the A32, one of the worst roads in the area for air pollution.

Peter Hurworth from Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth said: ‘Readers will doubtless be aware of the fact that a serious cause of such pollution is motor vehicles and of these the diesel motor car is found to be a major source of particulates.

‘The Clean Air campaign is calling on the government to commit to taking diesel off our roads by 2025.’

Peter added: ‘Children are especially vulnerable.

‘They are disproportionately affected, and normal lung and brain development may be hindered by the inhalation of polluted air.

‘So it seemed appropriate to involve children themselves in the campaign for Clean Air.’

Executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council Cllr Trevor Cartwright said: ‘Involving the children is good because it is their future.

‘Over the past few years I have been involved with all sorts of different campaigns and I think getting the schools involved is important and in the past schools have come up with good posters.’

Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest killers and is linked to 40,000 early deaths a year in the UK.

The health problems caused by exposure to air pollution costs our health services more than £20 billion every year.

Cllr Cartwright added: ‘We know we have to do something about the pollution levels and we are just waiting for more information on the problem to get some practical answers.’