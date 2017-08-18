Alzheimer’s Society visits Fareham to answer questions on dementia

PEOPLE in Fareham affected by dementia were able to get information on the condition at a charity roadshow.

The Alzheimer’s Society visited Asda, off Newgate Lane, to give people the chance to ask questions to experts from the charity.

In the area covered by Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group there are around 1,600 people aged 65 or over with dementia.

And figures from the charity say that nationally, in the next 10 years one in three people will be affected by the condition.

Louise Daniels, deputy support worker at Alzheimer’s Society, was at the event held today.

She said: ‘We have been really busy with people wanting to know more about dementia.

‘I have had a lot of relatives of people in asking questions and wanting to know if they are doing the right thing.

‘Some want reassurance as to what is best while others might have lost someone from the condition and want more information to pass on to others.’

Louise added the most common questions asked are if dementia is heredity, how to know the difference between general memory loss and dementia and what support there is.

She said: ‘As the questions show, there is a need for these sort of events.

‘People want to learn more and want to be able to help their loved ones armed with all the information.’

Martin XX, who works for the charity, said the roadshow had been good for raising awareness.

The two trailers will cover more than 200,000 miles across the UK and they are starting to have them at events like music festivals.

He said: ‘Dementia does not discriminate. It can affect anyone no matter how old they are.

‘That’s why we are keen to reach as many people as possible and spread that message.’