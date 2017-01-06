Ambulance trust appoints new chief executive

A NEW chief executive has been appointed to an ambulance service.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), which covers West Sussex, has appointed Daren Mochrie to the role.

He has nearly 30 years of NHS experience and is currently the director of service delivery for the Scottish Ambulance Service.

SECAmb chairman Sir Peter Dixon said: ‘I am delighted we have been able to secure a new chief executive with Daren’s skills and experience and I’m confident he will provide the necessary leadership to support our recovery.’

Mr Mochrie will take over from Geraint Davies who is currently acting chief executive of the trust.