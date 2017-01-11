Become a bone marrow donor today and save a life

TODAY you can potentially save a life by signing up to become a bone marrow donor.

The News has joined up with charity Anthony Nolan to get more people on its donor list.

We were inspired by the story of three-year-old George O’Shaughnessy who is in hospital battling leukaemia for the second time. The Portsmouth toddler is awaiting a transplant and in December his parents Amy and Craig called on people to join the bone marrow donor register.

So, to help boost donors we have organised an event for today at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, Cosham, at which people can register to become a donor for Anthony Nolan.

The charity, which accepts donations from 16 to 30-year-olds, supports families, funds research and encourages people to join the register.

At the event, people wanting to sign up have to answer some brief medical questions and give a saliva sample which is then sent off.

Editor of The News Mark Waldron said: ‘We wanted to show our support to children like George and others who are in need of a bone marrow transplant.

‘Working alongside Anthony Nolan is a great opportunity for us to encourage people to sign up and raise awareness for how important bone marrow donors are.’

The event is in the atrium of 1000 Lakeside between 11am and 2pm tomorrow.

For more information, e-mail our health reporter Ellie Pilmoor at ellie.pilmoor@thenews.co.uk.