Bedhampton Woman of the Year Michelle does her slimming group proud at regional competition

A WEIGHT-LOSS champion did her slimming group proud at a south coast competition.

Michelle Bavin from Bedhampton made the top 12 in the regional Slimming World Woman of the Year competition.

She earned a spot in the contest after she was named Slimming World Bedhampton’s Woman of the Year for shedding nine stone in less than 17 months.

She faced up against 60 other competitors on Sunday, who between them had lost more than 350 stone with the help of their local Slimming World groups.

Out of the 61 women competing, Michelle finished 12th – doing her Bedhampton club proud.

While this means she will not progress to the national finals of the competition – which will see one winner pick up £3,000 or a holiday in Dubai – she was thrilled with her progress.

She said: ‘I have won health, fitness, friends and a life – what more could I ask for.’

Dani Houghton, who runs the Bedhampton group, said: ‘What Michelle has achieved is nothing short of incredible. She is amazing.’