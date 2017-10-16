Behind-the-scenes look in QA Hospital open day

FAMILIES were given a behind-the-scenes look at Queen Alexandra Hospital during its open day.

Interactive displays, activities and stalls gave out information on what the different wards and departments within the Cosham site do.

Children were able to learn about the bones in the body, make arm casts and see x-ray rooms made out of Lego.

People were also shown around several departments to learn about the sort of patients they treat, the equipment they use and what day-to-day life is like.

Jack and Leanne Smith, from Paulsgrove, took their children Jamie, eight, and Lilly, four.

Leanne, 35, said: ‘It has been interesting to have a look around and meet all the staff who were helpful and had lots of information.

Sidney Swallow astride a motorbike with the SERV Wessex Volunteer Blood Runners Service team (171187-359)

‘I think it is a good idea because if you ever have to come into hospital, you are a little more familiar.

‘The activities and games for the kids were great – they liked making the casts.’

Jack, 37, added: ‘We thought it would be a good idea to bring the kids and give them the chance to see it.

‘Jamie will be having an operation soon and we didn’t want it to be a scary experience.

‘By having a look and meeting the staff, he will be more comfortable.’

Jon and Mary Brookfield, from Cosham, also went along. They go every year to learn about the hospital.

Jon said: ‘It is always very interesting going around speaking to staff from the different wards.

‘All the equipment is fascinating as well.’

Consultant Radiographer Nicola Gibbons with a C-Arm Fluoroscopy unit (171187-343)

As well as giving people the chance to have a look around, the open day was also raising money for an interactive floor in the children’s emergency department.

The £10,000 floor allows doctors to assess children coming into the unit by projecting activities and games.

The paediatrics department has a floor already and they want to get a second one for the emergency ward.

In the main entrance, children were able to play with the interactive floor and learn about its benefits.

Hannah Reed took her daughter Daisy to the open day. Daisy, aged three, enjoyed playing games on the floor.

‘She absolutely loved it,’ said Hannah, from Portchester.

A set of major abdominal surgery instruments (171187 -332)

‘I think it is a great idea and I can see why it makes children feel at ease when they come into the hospital.

‘Hopefully they will raise some money for it from the open day.’

Jasmine Cardwell, five, was recently in hospital for treatment but returned for the open day dressed as a nurse (171187 -295)