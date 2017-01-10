Brave Natalie dies aged 20 after courageous battle with cancer

SHE captured the hearts of many and won admiration from family and friends.

But yesterday Natalie Daniells tragically lost her battle with cancer.

Natalie Turner in 2015 just weeks before she completed the Race For Life in Southsea. Pictur by: Malcolm Wells (1540715-5423)

The brave 20-year-old, from Portsmouth, died peacefully at 12.30pm after fighting the disease since 2014.

As previously reported in The News Natalie, who was known as Natalie Turner before she got married, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2014 after it was originally found in her ankle.

She had her leg amputated but weeks later took on the Race For Life in Southsea surrounded by families and friends.

Natalie was given the all-clear in October 2015 but in February last year she was given the devastating news that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

But she did not let it stop her leading a normal life and in August she tied the knot to her long-term sweetheart John in a beautiful wedding ceremony at Portsmouth Marriott Hotel.

Then, in October, she went back to her former school Priory in Southsea to open its Macmillan Coffee Morning to help raise money.