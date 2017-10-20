Buildings in Portsmouth to turn purple for polio awareness

Have your say

BUILDINGS will be turning purple to raise awareness for World Polio Day.

On Tuesday the Spinnaker Tower and Park and Ride in Portsmouth will be lighting up purple.

Southsea Castle Rotary Club is also supporting Purple4Polio along with thousands of other organisations around the country.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are helping mark historic progress towards a polio-free world by lighting up landmarks and urging communities to support the battle to end the paralysing disease.’

For more information visit rotarygbi.org/what-we-do/purple4polio.