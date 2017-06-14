Calls for people in Portsmouth and surrounding area to wear yellow for cystic fibrosis charity

BUSINESSES, residents and schools are being encouraged to wear yellow to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

Next week is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Week and as part of the campaign, people are being asked to wear something yellow on Friday, June 23.

Whether that is a yellow hat, T-shirt or ribbon, the aim of charity the Cystic Fibrosis Trust is to get as many people as possible sporting the colour.

Sue Kruk, secretary of the Portsmouth and Isle of Wight branch, said: ‘We hope to see lots of people involved in wearing yellow next Friday.

‘It doesn’t have to be a whole outfit of yellow, just one item will show support for people with cystic fibrosis and their families.’

Both of Sue’s sons had the life-limiting genetic disease which causes the internal organs, especially the lungs and digestive system, to become clogged with thick, sticky mucus. Sadly one of them died from the condition, while the other is aged 47 and still living with it.

As part of the awareness week, the Spinnaker Tower will be lighting up yellow.

Sue added: ‘We are delighted that the Spinnaker Tower will be lit up in yellow for the third consecutive year, in support of our endeavours

‘Thanks to a grant from Pfizer we have 17 colourful banners displayed around Havant to remind people of our event, in the hope that people will want to join in with the ‘‘wear yellow’’ theme.’