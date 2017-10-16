Calls for people in Portsmouth and surrounding areas to get flu jab

A CAMPAIGN has launched to encourage people to get vaccinated against flu.

Public Health England and the NHS’s joint Stay Well This Winter campaign is calling for people in Portsmouth and surrounding areas to get the jab. The vaccination programme is now available nationwide to eligible groups.

The campaign will help the most vulnerable people in the area prepare for winter and avoid having to visit hospital due to common illnesses.

This year’s campaign aims to continue to increase uptake of the flu vaccination.

Last year, 39.3 per cent of children aged two to four were vaccinated and it was also administered to 48.3 per cent of people in at-risk groups.

In the south east, 70.2 per cent of people aged 65 or older were vaccinated.

Michael Baker, Public Health England south east deputy director for healthcare public health, said: ‘Flu is a very serious illness and can be a killer – this is why we are encouraging people at risk to protect themselves from flu and get vaccinated.

‘The vaccination is especially important in protecting the health of those who are most vulnerable to flu.’