Campaign calls for people in Portsmouth and surrounding area to check if their heart is healthy

ONE in 10 men aged 50 who took part in an online test had a heart age at least 10 years older than they are.

Public Health England is launching a new campaign to raise awareness of having a healthy heart.

To help with the project, they have launched a new version of their online heart age test which shows how many years someone can expect to live healthily without a heart attack or stroke.

Analysis of 1.2m test results shows 64 per cent of people with a heart 10 years older than their actual age are male.

Every month, 7,400 people die from heart disease or stroke. A quarter of deaths are of people under 75 and most of these can be prevented.

In Portsmouth, 61.3 people per 100,000 aged under 75 die from cardiovascular diseases considered preventable. This is higher than the Hampshire average of 36.2 people per 100,000 and the south-east regional average of 39.4. The national average is 48.1 people per 100,000.

To help people find out their risk and get an immediate idea of their heart health, Public Health England is encouraging adults to take the heart age test.

Associate Professor Jamie Waterall, lead for cardiovascular disease prevention at Public Health England, said: ‘We should all aim for our heart age to be the same as our real age – addressing our risk of heart disease and stroke should not be left until we are older.

‘The test is really important as it gives an immediate idea of heart attack and stroke risk, with no doctor’s appointment needed.’

To take the heart age test visit nhs.uk/oneyou/hat.