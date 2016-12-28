Campaign stepping up over NHS Hampshire savings plan

CAMPAIGNERS have filed a petition to city leaders urging them to consult over NHS plans to slash more than £500m from its budget in Hampshire.

Portsmouth City Council is being urged to carry out a full consultation and release details of the latest Sustainability and Transformation Plan – a strategy looking at healthcare across the county – on its website.

Mick Skiggs, chairman of Portsmouth Momentum, as well as Sue Castillon and Ian Love, from Portsmouth’s Labour party, have submitted the petition on behalf of residents, saying; ‘We are a group of Portsmouth residents who are very concerned about our local NHS and social care provision. We come from a variety of political backgrounds and none, including Momentum, the Labour party, Green campaigners and other health campaigners.’

They also want the council to refrain from signing up to the plans until a full public consultation has taken place, and voice its disapproval if ‘they go against the interests of the people of Portsmouth and Hampshire’.

It comes after retired teacher Penny Foskett questioned why the council was taking £2m out of social care at the same time the NHS is proposing cuts.