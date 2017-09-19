Campaigners march for clean air in town

Have your say

URGENT action must be taken to clean up air, campaigners said as they held a protest.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth marched along High Street in Gosport to raise awareness of polluted air in the town centre.

The march, which was held on Saturday, September 16, highlighted the health risks of not having clean air, which the group says contributes to 99 deaths a year in Gosport and Fareham.

The group said dirty air leads to worse asthma symptoms, heart disease and lung cancer.

Gosport and Fareham Friends of the Earth’s coordinator Tim Pratt said: ‘Dirty air is a problem in Gosport and Fareham. Until we have clean air everywhere, people will continue to have their lives cut short.

‘The government’s latest plans just pass the buck to local authorities. Our march showed them that in Gosport and Fareham, people don’t think that’s good enough.’

The government has committed to banning polluting petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2040, in a statement published in July.