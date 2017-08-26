Cancer charity launches £50,000 appeal to find a new home

A CHARITY supporting people affected by cancer has launched an appeal to help fund a new home.

Harbour Cancer Support, in Gosport, is hoping to raise £50,000 to find a new site in the town.

They will need to vacate their current home at Gosport bus station by March as redevelopment on the site is due to start next year.

Melanie Whitfield-Tinkler, director of Harbour Cancer Support, said: ‘We have been at the bus station for 16 years but we have been told by the council that we have to move out before work starts on the site next year.

‘We have known this has been on the cards for years as plans for the bus station have been on-going.

‘It is sad that we are having to leave the place where we are so well-established with a fantastic view of the harbour.

‘But it is exciting that we can find a place to make our own and adapt it for our needs. We are hoping to find a ground-floor place which would be better for our clients.’

Harbour Cancer Support is in need of money to help with the move as their monthly out-goings will increase.

Currently, the council does not charge them rent – something that will change at their new premises.

They hope the £50,000 will help with initial costs but also help with payments until they are settled.

Melanie added: ‘We are so lucky the council has always provided this space free of charge – that’s had a big impact on the running of the charity.

‘We will have to pay rent for the first time and other bills so our out-goings are going to go up.

‘It is important we can offer the same service so want to have money backed up to help us if we need it.

The £50,000 we hope to raise will also help with any refurbishments.

‘We need a place with lots of small rooms where we can meet with our clients privately so we will probably have to adapt it which will cost money.’

Harbour Cancer Support offers practical and emotional support to anyone affected by cancer.

It is for patients, their families and friends.

For more information visit harbourcancer.org.uk.