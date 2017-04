A CHARITY is encouraging people who have been affected by lymphatic cancer to attend a support group meeting.

The Portsmouth Lymphoma Association is holding its event on Monday at the Macmillan Centre at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

The group is made up of individuals who are, or have been, affected by lymphoma in some way.

To attend the event at 2pm call 01329 833 114 or for more information visit lymphomas.org.uk.