Cancer survivor wants to say thanks to QA Hospital

THEY saved my life, without the staff I would not be here today.

That is the message from cancer survivor Gill Millett who said she owes her life to the upper gastrointestinal team at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham.

The 64-year-old is praising the surgeons and after-care team as part of The News’s We Love QA campaign.

Launched last week, the campaign has been encouraging our readers to share their stories of life-saving treatment and times when staff at the hospital went above-and-beyond.

Gill, from Cowplain, said: ‘In December 2015 I was diagnosed with oesophagus cancer. I had major surgery in February last year where surgeons replaced parts of my oesophagus with my stomach.

‘I spent 10 days in hospital and the staff were amazing. From the surgeons, to the dieticians to the after-care team – they were all brilliant.

‘The care given to me by the upper gastrointestinal department, in particular, was fantastic.

‘There were happy for me to phone them about any issues and made the whole ordeal very relaxing.

‘Even when you are dealing with a different surgeon, they know your case very well.’

Now she has recovered from her cancer, Gill is a member of the Oesophageal Patients Association.

The support group is for anyone going through conditions or who is recovering and they meet a few times a year at QA Hospital.

During their meetings, the association get talks from experts at the hospital which Gill said is another reason why they are so outstanding.

She added: ‘We get a range of people coming to speak to us from the different teams to answer questions, give advice and just support us.

‘They do this as volunteers, they don’t get paid but it makes a huge difference to us members.

‘That is really important to me.’

More than a year on from her diagnosis and surgery, Gill is back playing golf part time and is living a fit and healthy life.

She said: ‘The team at QA saved my life. They were absolutely amazing and, without them I wouldn’t be here today.’

