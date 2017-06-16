Care provider gives advice on dementia this Father’s Day

A HOME care provider is giving advice for celebrating Father’s Day with people with dementia.

Helping Hands, which has a service in Fareham, has been working with people with the condition and their families for 28 years and said celebrations can be overwhelming.

Jayne Vale, a dementia specialist at the company, recommends such ideas as themed sensory boxes filled with memories, pet therapy, aromatherapy and photo albums as gifts for Father’s Day, which is on Sunday.

Lindsey Edgehill, sales and marketing director at Helping Hands, said: ‘Tailoring gifts to your loved one with dementia will help make sure they feel fully included in the celebrations on Father’s Day.

‘Be prepared to make some adjustments to make the day calm and as stress-free as possible.

‘Listening to music and enjoying a nice home-cooked meal are just a few easily-achievable examples of things which can really make a positive difference for a father or grandfather living with dementia on Father’s Day.’

Helping Hands has a toolkit which gives advice on dementia.

For more information and to download the toolkit visit helpinghandshomecare.co.uk