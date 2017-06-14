Celebrating five years of hospice support

AN open invitation has been extended to the community to take part in a charity’s birthday celebration.

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s hospice in West Sussex.

For the past five years the charity’s shop in West Street, Havant, has been raising much-needed funds to ensure the last days and weeks of a seriously-ill child’s life are as comfortable as possible.

On Friday there will be a party at the shop from 11am until 1pm.

Jan Harper, the charity’s head of retail, said: ‘Our Havant shop is our only Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice shop in south-east Hampshire.

‘Last year Chestnut Tree House cared for 39 children in the local area, both at the hospice and through a dedicated team of community nurses delivering care in families’ own homes.

‘We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors over the past five years for their generous support, and hope that everyone will come along on the day and help us celebrate.’

Hugh Lawson, the charity’s chief executive officer, will be attending together with staff, volunteers, customers and donors.

The charity’s mascot, Chester Bear, will also be making an appearance on the day.

There will be refreshments for everyone together with a sunshine-themed birthday cake, a tombola, and a hook-a-duck game for children.

Shop manager Jacquie Neale and the team are encouraging everyone to write a birthday message on their Chestnut Tree House paper chain to send to the children, young people and families who use the hospice.

Jacquie said: ‘Made up of colourful yellow links, the paper chain will be on display at the shop during the birthday celebrations and then presented to Chestnut Tree House.

‘It will be on view in reception for children, families, staff and volunteers to read and enjoy the lovely messages of support from the local community.

‘Come along and write your birthday message for Chestnut Tree House.’

Go to chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.