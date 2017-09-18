Charities holding cancer conference in Portsmouth

TWO charities have joined forces to hold a conference for blood cancer patients and their families.

National charity the Lymphoma Association will be working in partnership with Leukaemia Care to host the Patient Carer Conference in Portsmouth.

During the event, those attending will be able to hear from a range of expert speakers as well as people sharing their experiences of the illness. There will also be an opportunity to browse information stands.

Helen Mee, education and training manager at the Lymphoma Association, said: ‘This conference offers a wonderful opportunity for anyone affected by blood cancer to hear from medical experts and meet with others who have gone through a similar experience.’

The free conference is on October 14, in the Richmond Building at the University of Portsmouth, between 10am and 4pm. For more information visit lymphomas.org.uk/portsmouth.