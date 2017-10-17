Charity ambassador to promote healthy living in Portsmouth

NEW ambassadors will help people in their areas lead healthier lives.

A network of people have been announced to represent the Public Health Collaboration in their community.

Mark Hancock will represent Portsmouth and Southampton using his experience of having diabetes to help others with the condition.

He said: ‘After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2010, I reversed it following a “real food” approach to eating. I minimised carbohydrates, avoiding all bread, pasta, rice and grains and included healthy fats.

‘I was surprised how quickly I was able to stabilise my blood sugars and come off the medication. I now wants to help GP practices achieve similar outcomes for patients.’

Mark has already seen success with a pilot group of patients put together by diabetes specialists in Southampton. He is now turning his attention to Portsmouth.