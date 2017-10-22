Charity cabaret event given the star treatment

Have your say

A CELEBRITY filled sell-out event has been held to raise money for charity.

Stars of the West End gathered for Live at the London Cabaret Club, a concert organised by Becky Herszenhorn

Norman Gibbs

Becky put the event together after her grandfather Norman Gibbs, from Portsmouth, died after battling pulmonary fibrosis.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a fatal lung disease with no known cause, no cure and limited treatments.

Becky wanted to do something to celebrate her grandfather’s life and raise money for charity in the process.

The event raised money for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF) – a charity that focuses on improving the quality of life for patients suffering with IPF, as well as funding research into finding a cure.

TV star and style guru Gok Wan hosted the event, with other guests including actress Harriet Thorpe and ITV’s Richard Arnold also turning up, and surprising guests with an impromptu performance.

Senior operations manager from Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis Roxane Caplan said: ‘On behalf of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, we would like to thank all the stars of London’s West End who came out and performed Live at the London Cabaret Club to raise awareness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and irreversible condition, and much needed funds for the charity.

‘It was a wonderful, sold out evening, full of glamour and showmanship, hosted by the fabulous Gok Wan and brilliantly put together by West End performer Becky Herszenhorn, in memory of her dear grandfather Norman Gibbs who died from IPF.

‘We are very grateful for their support.’

For more information about idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and the work that the charity does, go to actionpulmonaryfibrosis.org.