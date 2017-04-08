Charity funding will support brain tumour research at Portsmouth university

FUNDING has been given for two students to help with research into brain tumours.

Brain Tumour Research has given £180,000 for the PhD students to work supported by the charity’s Centres of Excellence at the University of Portsmouth and Cardiff University.

They will work with Professor Geoff Pilkington in Portsmouth, and Professor Mark Gumbleton in Cardiff, on research into glioblastoma multiforme brain tumours – the most common, malignant and deadly form of brain cancer.

The project will examine the role of a protein called caveolin with respect to the function of cancer stem cells and immune cells within brain tumours. It is aimed towards developing more specific targeted therapies for future patients.

Prof Pilkington said: ‘Our joint studies are aimed at gaining a better understanding of the mechanisms of how the tumour cells diffusely invade into the normal brain and how we might prevent this or target therapy towards these invading tumour cells.

‘I hope that this research collaboration will lead to a greater understanding in the area of GBMs.’