Charity holding event in Whiteley for people to learn about diabetes

Have your say

PEOPLE with diabetes and their families can learn about the condition and ways to live with it.

The Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation, based on Hayling Island, is holding its ninth annual Wellness Day this Saturday.

The event brings together professionals from a range of organisations to talk about how to cope with diabetes and to give advice.

This year, the Wellness Day will look at understanding glucose, preventing complications, keeping well and feeling supported in a series of talks alongside the stalls.

There is a £5 registration fee which includes the talks and activities, access to the exhibition hall, all-day refreshments, lunch and free parking.

Jon Elburn, product manager for clinical information systems at Hicom which supports the day, said: ‘We believe the wellness days are crucial for raising awareness of the research being undertaken and supporting those with the condition.’

The event is on Saturday between 9.30am and 3.30pm at The Solent Hotel in Whiteley.