Charity music night raises £2,700 for QA Hospital departments

A CHARITY music evening raised more than £2,500 for hospital departments.

Staff from Queen Alexandra Hospital’s renal unit teamed up with the Cosham branch of Santander to raise £2,784 for their ward and the transplant department.

The money was raised through a music night at the Rifle Club, in Fratton, with performances from Offbeat Offensive, Cortez, The Colonels and Lewis Matthews.

Caroline Watson, PA to the renal management team, said: ‘We had decided to put on the event to raise money for the renal and transplant department as it is clear how donations are used with the aim to improve patient experience. It is a very deserving charity.

‘The night was a success so a huge thanks to the bands who played and gave up their evenings, to the renal staff, friends and family and to the staff at the Rifle Club. We are also hugely grateful to the staff at Santander.’