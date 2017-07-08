Children from Naomi House and Jackplace meet Andy Murray

YOUNG people from a children’s hospice met the current world number one tennis player Andy Murray.

Four teenagers from Naomi House and Jackplace, which cares for sick children across the south, were invited to Tim Henman’s exclusive Pro-Am tournament.

The Tim Henman Foundation supports patients at Jacksplace find more independence and realise their ambitions.

The young people and their families watched a number of top-class tennis matches and chatted with players.

Paul Morgan, head of fundraising, said: ‘It was such a pleasure to be able to attend the tournament and for the young people we care for to meet so many world class tennis players.’