Community health day planned to educate residents

EXHIBITS and demonstrations will show residents what the local community has to offer at the Titchfield Community Health Day taking place next month.

On Saturday, September 23, the Titchfield Community Centre will be playing host to the day – where people can find out how they can stay healthy, thanks to local groups and businesses.

Smoothie Bike, Slimming World and Everetts Pharmacy – which is sponsoring the event – are just some of the exhibitors that will be present at the community centre to help to educate residents.

The day will run from 10am-2pm – with demonstrations ongoing throughout.