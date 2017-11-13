Convalescent city care home plan is blocked

PLANS to build a convalescent care home to ease pressure on the city’s main hospital have been dismissed.

Portsmouth City Council passed a motion in July calling on Solent NHS Trust and NHS Portsmouth Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to consider developing a convalescent care home.

The care home was earmarked for St James’ Hospital in Milton.

The idea for the home would be for it to help reduce delays discharging patients from the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

However, the trust and CCG have written back to the authority to say that it is not believed to be ‘the right response’ to reducing the delays of discharging hospital patients.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of the city council (pictured left), said: ‘The health service as a whole is trying to reduce the amount of money it spends on buildings and to treat more patients in community settings.

‘This response is consistent with that and so is not surprising. The good news is that the number of delayed transfers of care are failing.

‘The city council will continue to work with its health partners to achieve this further.’

A letter signed by both the trust and the CCG read: ‘We suggest the emphasis and focus for the council should be in improving the domiciliary care offer for people in Portsmouth in the first instance and not increasing the community bed stock.’