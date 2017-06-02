Council leisure centre in running for top award

GOSPORT Leisure Centre has been announced as a finalist in the Leisure Centre of the Year category at this year’s Flame Awards.

The annual UKactive and Matrix Flame Awards are one of the leisure industry’s most prestigious awards, celebrating innovation and excellence across the leisure industry.

The centre is managed by Places for People on behalf of Gosport Borough Council.

James Dumper, the general manager at the centre, said: ‘We are excited to be a finalist in one of the industry’s most recognised awards.

‘Our mission is to put our heart and soul into creating active places and healthy people, by providing them with the means and the motivation to help them get there in the ways they love most.

‘At Gosport Leisure Centre we are pleased to be able to offer a range of activities and a service that encourages all members of the community to participate and enjoy a more active and healthy lifestyle.’

This year’s event will take place on June 28 at the International Centre in Telford, Shropshire.

Stevyn Ricketts, head of the Streetscene team at the council, said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted that Gosport Leisure Centre has been recognised as a finalist in these prestigious awards.

‘We are proud that it offers a high-quality service for all members of the local community.’

Award applicants underwent a rigorous assessment process comprising an online customer survey, a digital review and a mystery shop, with leisure operators competing from across the country.

Finalists will be invited to attend workshops during the day led by specialists to gain insight into the future of the leisure landscape and hear about the latest innovations, ahead of the evening’s award ceremony.

