CQC praises Rowans Hospice for ‘outstanding care’ giving it highest rating

PATIENTS are receiving outstanding care from exceptional staff.

Those were the findings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) when an inspector visited The Rowans Hospice.

The health watchdog has rated the Purbrook-based centre as Outstanding — the highest rating it can give.

Ruth White, chief executive of the hospice, welcomed the glowing report.

She said: ‘This success is down to the hard work and dedication of our highly- skilled staff and our volunteers who give so generously of their time.

‘Everyone here is so proud and passionate of the services provided by Rowans Hospice which is demonstrated in the delivery of care.’

The CQC visited the Rowans, on Purbrook Heath Road, earlier this year on a two-day unannounced inspection.

The inspector spoke to members of staff as well as patients and relatives.

It looked at the care provided at the hospice as well as the hospice at home service which offers end-of-life care to people in their own homes.

In the report, published earlier this week, it said: ‘People received outstanding care from exceptional staff who were compassionate, understanding, enabling and who had distinctive skills in supporting people living with a life-limiting illness.

‘The hospice was outstandingly responsive to the needs of the people in their community and services offered by the hospice were shaped to meet these needs.

‘The Rowans Hospice was also responsive at a strategic level, for example; extending the geographical area it covered within Hampshire to meet the needs of a greater community

‘People told us the quality of care and kindness provided by staff made them feel safe.’

The report also highlighted the Meerkat Service which is for children who have been bereaved.

It added: ‘An outstanding feature of the bereavement service provided to children was the Meerkat Service.’

The Rowans was rated Good for being safe, effective and well-led and Outstanding for being responsive and caring, giving it the overall outstanding rating.

To read the full report visit rowanshospice.co.uk/quality.