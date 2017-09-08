CQC praises Solent NHS Trust for improvements made to services

IMPROVEMENTS have been made to two services looking at substance misuse and mental health in children.

Solent NHS Trust had two inspections by the Care Quality Commission looking at its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and its substance misuse services.

We are delighted the inspectors acknowledged that we have made the required improvements Lesley Munro

In reports published yesterday, both services were given an improved overall rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

During the visit, the inspector looked to see if the services were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

And due to changes being made to improve the service, the overall ratings were altered.

The Portsmouth Recovery Hub was rated good for all five criteria while CAMHS, based at St James’ Hospital in Milton, Portsmouth, was rated ‘requires improvement’ for being responsive, good for being safe, effective and well-led and outstanding for being caring.

Chief nurse at Solent Lesley Munro said: ‘We are very grateful to the teams who have worked hard to make improvements and have taken action to address the issues raised by the CQC.

‘We’re delighted the inspectors acknowledged that we’ve made the required improvements, and that we demonstrated we now provide consistently good quality CAMHS and substance misuse services.

‘There will always be learning opportunities. We are instilling a culture of continuous improvement, providing our staff with the tools and capability to make sure our service users consistently receive the best, and most effective, services.’

During the visit to the substance misuse services in May, the inspector found staff were supported to monitor and manage caseloads safely and effectively and there were sufficient staffing to safely manage and review clients in receipt of prescriptions.

Within CAMHS, the inspector noted staff demonstrated empathy, kindness and caring.

Karen Bennett-Wilson, CQC head of hospital inspection said: ‘In June 2016, we found a number of key areas that required improvement within the two services.

‘I’m delighted Solent has made the required improvements so those using them receive good quality services.’