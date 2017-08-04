Cycle ride to raise awareness for mental health after success of Fareham event

Have your say

A CYCLE ride raising awareness for mental health was such a big success last year that it is returning next week.

Staff from Hampshire NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) will be aiming to cycle 145 miles, a mile for every young life ended by suicide each year.

When the event was launched last year at Fareham Shopping Centre, the staff surpassed the 145 miles by cycling 200 miles.

They spoke to more than 100 young people about mental health. It is due to this success that it is happening again on August 9.

Hampshire CAMHS will be completing the event in Totton precinct on August 11 between 9.15am and 3pm.