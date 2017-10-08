Daisy inspires team of walkers to take on 10km challenge

FAMILY and friends came together to raise money for a charity close to their hearts.

Daisy Smith was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year and the 11-year-old is described as ‘amazing’ by relatives as she deals with her illness.

The walkers ready for the start of the fundraising event Picture: Vernon Nash

Her mother Sue said: ‘She has her little saying that tomorrow will be better and that keeps her going and she has made me so proud.’

Sue organised a Twilight Walk to fundraise for the Brain Tumour Charity and invited everyone she knew to walk 10k with buckets along Portsmouth seafront.

The mother-of-four added: ‘The charity is amazing and not many people even know about the disease and so we wanted to raise awareness as well.’

Pheobe Bowley, 11, has been one of Daisy’s best friends for five years.

Dad Andy, Daisy , mum Sue, brother Billy, sister Honey and baby Reggie

She said: ‘I’m massively proud of Daisy and we came today to support her.’

Pheobe’s mum Lynda Bowley added: ‘We came to support Daisy and her family as that little girl has been through so much and every day she has to deal with it.’

Terri Croucher’s daughter Chloe is another close school friend of Daisy.

She said: ‘The girls all support Daisy and understand she is unwell and try to help her.’

Daisy’s dad Andy said: ‘Our little girl has been absolutely amazing.

‘She has been so brave and we have done more worrying about it than she has, she just gets on with it.’

The family has raised over £3,000 so far for the charity.

Andy added: ‘We want to give back and also to raise awareness as the charity is not really well known about.’

Sue’s neighbour Estelle Birt also has a young child with a brain tumour.

Estelle said: ‘My Adam is 12 years old and had a brain tumour just like Daisy.

‘This walk was Sue’s idea and I jumped on board to help the Brain Tumour Charity as well because when my son was first diagnosed I was told it was a virus so even the doctors don’t really know about it.’

Estelle and her family have raised over £500 for the charity through a justgiving page and sponsorship forms.

Sue added: ‘It is amazing that over 50 people came out today to support Daisy and Adam and I am so proud of my daughter. She knows she is amazing and should be so proud of herself.’