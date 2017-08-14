Dementia roadshow coming to Fareham this week

Have your say

DEMENTIA charity Alzheimer’s Society is bringing its community roadshow to the south this week.

People affected by dementia will be able to put questions to experts when the charity visits Fareham on Wednesday.

As part of its national tour, the Alzheimer’s Society aims to increase awareness and understanding of the condition which affects almost 8,400 people in west Hampshire.

The tour will offer information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition, as well as helping to promote the benefits of an early diagnosis. No appointment is needed.

Nick O’Donohue, the charity’s operations manager for Hampshire, said: ‘Dementia is one of the biggest health and social care challenges of our generation.

‘Yet it continues to be a condition blighted with stigma and lack of understanding.

‘The roadshow is the perfect way to get information and support out to the people.’

The roadshow will be at Asda, off Newgate Lane, between 10am and 4pm.