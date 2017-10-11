Dementia roadshow to visit Portsmouth two days next week

PEOPLE will have the chance to ask questions about dementia during a two-day roadshow.

Alzheimer’s Society is bringing its Community Roadshow to Commercial Road, in Portsmouth, next week and will offer free information and advice to anyone with queries about the condition.

Currently, dementia affects 2,142 people in the city. Nick O’Donohue, operations manager for Hampshire, said: ‘The roadshow is the perfect way to get that information and support out to the people who need it.’

It will be in the city centre on October 19 and 20 between 10am and 4pm.