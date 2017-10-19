Dementia roadshow visits Portsmouth

Have your say

PEOPLE with dementia or family members of people with the illness were able to learn more about it as part of a roadshow.

The Alzheimer’s Society is touring the country with its community dementia roadshow and was in Portsmouth yesterday.

Volunteers from the charity were at Cascades Shopping Centre in the city centre giving out leaflets and answering questions.

Currently, dementia affects 2,142 people in the city.

Lucie Debenham, Alzheimer’s Society services manager, said: ‘We had a fantastic response to the roadshow.

‘We’ve spoken to a wide range of people, some who are worried about their own memory, others who are concerned about friends and family.

‘It’s a good sign that more people feel able to talk about dementia and come to us for support.

‘We’ve been able to offer people information as well as signpost them to services in the area that they might find helpful.’

The roadshow is also in the shopping centre today between 10am and 4pm.

Portsmouth is one of several areas in Hampshire the roadshow is visiting as part of its nationwide tour.

For more information on dementia or the charity’s work, visit alzheimers.org.uk.